Modulation Sciences Authorizes Reseller



Modulation Sciences (MSI) cemented a deal with Cricon International Business Inc., approving them as Authorized Resellers.



Cricon had been working with MSI informally, assisting their entry into Latin American television and radio markets, over the past 14 months. MSI adjusted their short- and long-term business models to accommodate these new markets and credit Cricon as an invaluable asset during implementation.



“Cricon has been instrumental in assisting us to identify market requirements and insure we are sensitive to the cultural standards and business practices employed in Latin America” said MSI Founder and CTO Eric Small.



MSI is well-known within the industry for their work with BTSC sound, analog and digital television monitoring, FM signal processing and FM subcarrier products.



