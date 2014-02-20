Miranda Unveils IP Gateway and Multiviewer Products at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Miranda will unveil new products to help broadcasters navigate the path to IP-based workflows and improve routing and monitoring.



For IP workflows, Miranda will show the IRG-3401 IP Gateway, a high density, bidirectional DVB-ASI/IP gateway that facilitates multiple applications for broadcasters. The card, which fits in Miranda’s Densité 3 chassis, is the densest IP gateway available, handling up to 120 gateways in a single 3RU frame.



Miranda is also introducing Version 3.0 of its line of processors that now support the latest loudness measurement standard ITU BS.1770-3 and ATSC and EBU recommended practices. The AMX, ADX, EAP and FRS processors now include Miranda Automatic Loudness Control with True-Peak limiters and handle up to 8 audio programs.



For routing, Miranda will unveil NVISION 8500 IP Gateway cards that convert and packetize real-time, uncompressed, baseband video for Ethernet network distribution. Also new is the NVISION CR6464 compact 2RU router that combines extreme density with support for all core formats including triple rate 3Gbps/HD/SD/ASI, and AES.



Miranda will also show a new version of its Kaleido-IP multiviewer, which extends monitoring support to 128 SD or 64 HD programs. Kaleido IP X310 features double the number of simultaneous audio and video decodes as the previous Kaleido IP X300 in a 1-RU unit. With 4 GigE ports, it’s ideal for high-performance applications such as high-bandwidth H.264 HD video streams.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Miranda will be in booth N2513.