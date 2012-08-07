Miranda Technologies Plans Unveiling of Multiple New Products at IBC Show

AMSTERDAM--Miranda Technologies will be showing off several new products at the IBC Show that are designed to make the life easier for both the broadcaster and multi-system operator. These include Intelligent Audio Loudness Control (ALC) which uses data from a user’s traffic system to indicate whether or not content has been audio corrected, thus eliminating unnecessary processing. Miranda will also show its Nvision 8140 enterprise class router that packs 144 x 288 routing capability into an 8RU space without skimping on features found in much larger routers.

Stand visitors can also get a demo of the company’s LUMO high-density electrical-to-optical and optical-to-electrical converter technology. The system provides 36 I/Os in a 1RU frames and is completely modular, allowing individual units to be service without disrupting operations. Miranda will also be showing the latest developments in its Kaleido IP multiviewing system. It accommodates up to 24 SD or eight HD video sources and can be combined with Miranda’s IControl headend monitoring system in subscriber delivery applications.

Miranda Technologies will be at stand 8.D41.