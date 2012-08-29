Minnetonka Audio to Showcase AudioTools Enhancements at IBC

AMSTERDAM–Minnetonka Audio Software, Inc. will demonstrate new versions of several of their key products at IBC in Amsterdam, Sept. 7-11.

Updated loudness control and quality control (QC) technology for file-based audio will be featured with the 2.0 release of AudioTools Server, a no-charge upgrade for AudioCare subscribers. ATS 2.0 adds load balancing and frame rate conversion plus smart MML/STL processing. Minnetonka Audio’s TruCorrect smart loudness processing eliminates perceived loudness changes and degraded intelligibility associated with traditional methods of correcting content containing extreme dynamic range.

The benchmark measurement algorithm, Dolby Dialogue Intelligence, has been integrated in the 2.0 AudioTools Loudness Measurement module. This industry reference measurement approach provides dialog anchoring as a dynamically chosen option within ATS workflows based on the actual content. MXF processing performance has also been enhanced, along with True Peak measurement via Accelerated TruPeak, which also uses the actual content to determine whether a True Peak measurement is required.

The addition of two new utilities, a unified Queue Control and a Job Wizard client application, round out the improvements to the 2.0 release of AudioTools Server. The new Queue Control is a global administration application that allows the operator to load, execute and monitor jobs and workflows. It also eases oversight of multi-node management and load balancing. The new Job Wizard utility makes the myriad capabilities of AudioTools Server more approachable with an uncomplicated user interface. The Job Wizard significantly simplifies the creation of new jobs and job templates.

Minnetonka Audio will also feature the latest SurCode software releases, including SurCode for Dolby E Stream Player 2.0 which was purpose-built for Apple’s Final Cut Pro, and SurCode for Dolby E Encoder and Decoder version 2.1. Broad support for Avid’s product line, including Pro Tools, NewsCutter, Media Composer and Symphony, is a key feature of the new SurCode Encoder/Decoder release. The company will also demonstrate the new AudioTools Server and SurCode for Dolby E

Minnetonka Audio will be in Stand #7.G43.