Middle Atlantic Products Celebrates 40 Years in Business

FAIRFIELD, N.J.—Middle Atlantic Products, a Legrand | AV brand, celebrated its 40th year of engineering professional AV solutions to commercial and residential applications in November.

"Middle Atlantic was founded with a focus on supporting the professional AV community, which includes our customers as well as our employees,” said Tim Troast, vice president and general manager at Legrand | AV, Middle Atlantic Products.

As part of its anniversary commemoration, Middle Atlantic Products gave staff the opportunity to reminisce and sent treats to its oldest customers as a thank you.

Established in 1979, Middle Atlantic has designed and offered a variety of products and received more than 30 patents for its AV offerings, RSH Series Custom Rackshelf and AXS Series rack, BGR Series AV rack, the L7 Series height-adjustable AV lectern and several power solutions, such as the DC Power Distribution family and RackLink intelligent power distribution options.

