Middle Atlantic Products Celebrates 40 Years in Business

Since 1979, the company has received more than 30 patents for its products.
Author:
Publish date:

FAIRFIELD, N.J.—Middle Atlantic Products, a Legrand | AV brand, celebrated its 40th year of engineering professional AV solutions to commercial and residential applications in November.

Middle Atlantic Products

"Middle Atlantic was founded with a focus on supporting the professional AV community, which includes our customers as well as our employees,” said Tim Troast, vice president and general manager at Legrand | AV, Middle Atlantic Products.

As part of its anniversary commemoration, Middle Atlantic Products gave staff the opportunity to reminisce and sent treats to its oldest customers as a thank you.

Established in 1979, Middle Atlantic has designed and offered a variety of products and received more than 30 patents for its AV offerings, RSH Series Custom Rackshelf and AXS Series rack, BGR Series AV rack, the L7 Series height-adjustable AV lectern and several power solutions, such as the DC Power Distribution family and RackLink intelligent power distribution options.

More information is available on the Middle Atlantic Products website

Related

News

CES Celebrates 40 Years of Technology

With an estimated 150,000 people cruising more than 2,000 exhibits spread over an area equivalent to 30 football fields, even Karen Chupka admits that the International Consumer Electronics Show can become "cumbersome."

Middle Atlantic Solves Storage, Serviceability, and Reliability Hurdles at ISE 2018 promo image
The Wire

Middle Atlantic Solves Storage, Serviceability, and Reliability Hurdles at ISE 2018

At ISE 2018, Middle Atlantic Products will showcase its expertly engineered storage, mounting, and furniture solutions that transform the way people live and interact at home and the workplace. For the first time at ISE, Middle Atlantic, with the support of Legrand, will showcase its power solutions for 250V power applications — including a UPS backup offering and horizontal and vertical power distribution. The company is dedicated to delivering innovative, integrated solutions for today's connected world, with products and systems that provide convenience, security, and reliability for any residential or commercial installation. The products will be on display at Stand 1-N10, Feb. 6-9 at the RAI Amsterdam.

BE Blogs

Mike Baker Named President of Middle Atlantic Products

Fairfield, NJ––Middle Atlantic Products has promoted Mike Baker to be its new President. Company founder Bob Schluter will continue as Chief Engineer and CEO. These changes are the latest steps to ensure that the company continues to respond ever more ...