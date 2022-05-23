Michael Schneider to Run Bally Sports+ Streaming Business

BALTIMORE—As Sinclair moves towards the launch of subscription streaming services for its regional sports networks this summer, Sinclair’s Diamond Sports Group (“Diamond”) subsidiary has named former Hulu executive Michael Schneider COO and general manager of Bally Sports+, its new direct-to- consumer (DTC) sports division.

In this newly created role, Schneider will have operational oversight over the Bally Sports+ DTC sports platform, anchored by Bally Sports’ live event programming, while providing fans a year-round opportunity to engage with content and communities they are most passionate about, the company said.

“Throughout his career, Michael has successfully launched and developed DTC streaming and service platforms and created immersive engagement experiences,” explained Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s COO and president of Broadcast. “He is a terrific addition to the team as we build out the Bally Sports+ offering, its exclusive content and passionate fan community.”

Prior to joining Bally Sports, Schneider was the vice president of brand and content marketing at Hulu, where he led the teams driving Hulu’s marketing efforts across the SVOD and Live TV businesses. Schneider also oversaw brand marketing and strategy, audience development, live and licensed content marketing, social media, sports marketing and the day-to-day performance of Hulu + Live TV. Under Schneider’s leadership, Hulu launched and grew Hulu + Live TV into the leading U.S. live streamer.

Prior to joining Hulu, Schneider was a founding member of the PlayStation Vue launch team, leading customer marketing and strategy and responsible for the service’s launch and business growth. Schneider has also held multiple senior marketing roles at Charter and Time Warner Cable where he led customer engagement and loyalty initiatives.

“Local sports fans are in need more than ever of a viewing experience where they can stream and get closer to their favorite teams in more direct, interactive and meaningful ways,” said Schneider. “I'm excited to lead the Bally Sports DTC team as I believe our platform is the best positioned to push the industry forward and redefine local sports for the fans of today and tomorrow.”

Schneider has been named to the prestigious AdAge 40 under 40 list and was named one of the most powerful marketing leaders in streaming by Business Insider. He holds an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business and a BA from Vassar College.