Michael Prinn Joins Grass Valley As CFO

MONTREAL—Michael Prinn, an executive with 25 years of experience in public and private companies, has joined Grass Valley as chief financial officer.

Prior to joining Grass Valley, Prinn held chief financial officer leadership roles at Popular homes, a tech-enabled property management company for single-family rental investors, SeaChange International and Bridgeline Digital, the company said.

While with these companies he was instrumental in transitioning their business models to a SaaS-based orientation. Prinn also worked to build teams focused on automation and take steps to derive greater process efficiencies, it said.

In his previous roles, he has worked to drive business growth, provide business insights and deliver KPI measurement while promoting visibility and accountability across organizations.

Prinn earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Boston College and began his career at Arthur Andersen where he earned a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license.