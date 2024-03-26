Mediacom Launches Xumo Stream Box

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.—Mediacom Communications is now making the Xumo Stream Box available to its Xtream Internet customers at no additional monthly cost.

Mediacom announced last fall that it would be deploying the Xumo Stream Box, which was developed as part of the Xumo joint venture between Comcast and Charter. The 4K streaming device powered by Comcast’s newest entertainment experience, Entertainment OS.

Mediacom joins Charter and Comcast as the third U.S.-based cable operator to offer Xumo Stream Box to its customers.

The deployments illustrate how cable operators are embracing streaming technologies and working to strengthen the value of their very profitable broadband offerings with streaming services at a time when traditional pay TV packages continue to decline in popularity and their broadband services face increased competition from fixed, 5G wireless services.

“Xumo Stream Box is an incredibly versatile and consumer-friendly technology that seamlessly integrates our market leading broadband speeds with a world class streaming experience,” said Tapan Dandnaik, Mediacom’s senior vice president of operations, product strategy and consumer experience. “We are thrilled to be among the first companies to bring this cutting-edge device to market.”

With Xumo Stream Box, Mediacom’s Xtream Internet Customers can search for a show or movie by saying its name into the included voice remote, and Xumo Stream Box will search across available apps and services to find it. The Xumo Stream Box also uses both AI-driven personalization and a team of editors to surface content recommendations within the experience, helping customers find something to watch without having to jump in and out of apps.

The built-in channel guide allows users to brows through Xumo Play’s 300+ channels spanning live local and national news, movies, sports, reality shows, crime TV, kids programming and more. It also comes preloaded with hundreds of streaming apps, no need for customers to download before they watch. They can simply say the name of the streaming service into the voice remote, and Xumo Stream Box will find and launch it.

With “My List,” Xtream customers can also build personalized viewing lists for every member of the family.