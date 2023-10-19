Mediacom to Offer Xumo Stream Box to Its Broadband Customers

PHILADELPHIA, Penn.—The Xumo joint venture between Comcast and Charter has announced that Mediacom Communications, the nation’s fifth largest cable operator, will begin offering Xumo Stream Box to its Xtream Internet customers in the coming months.

In addition to Charter’s Spectrum and Comcast’s Xfinity, Mediacom will be the third U.S.-based operator to offer Xumo Stream Box to its customers.

"Mediacom’s decision to partner with Xumo further validates the unique value proposition we can offer to operators looking to maintain an entertainment-centric relationship with customers as they migrate to streaming video,” said Michael Gatzke, senior vice president, affiliate development, Xumo. “By partnering with Xumo, Mediacom can offer its broadband customers a great 4K streaming device with award-winning voice navigation so they can stream more, easily finding what they want to watch.”

Mediacom said it will offer Xumo Stream Box to Xtream Internet customers interested in accessing a wide array of free ad supported television (FAST) programming combined with easy access to popular streaming platforms.

“Through our partnership with Xumo, we will be able to significantly enhance the value of our broadband services by combining our market leading-speeds with a new world-class streaming experience,” said Tapan Dandnaik, Mediacom’s senior vice president of operations, product strategy and consumer experience. “Xumo Stream Box is incredibly versatile and consumer-friendly, and we are excited to be among the first companies to bring this cutting-edge device to market.”

Xumo Stream Box will make it simple for Mediacom Xtream Internet customers to quickly jump into their favorite live or on-demand streaming content. It also offers an easy way to discover new programming through an integrated, content-forward interface and voice remote.

Xumo Stream Box is the latest device powered by Comcast’s EntertainmentOS. Entertainment OS is the culmination of decades of content aggregation experience across Comcast, combining the innovative UI technology of Sky Glass and the search and discovery features inherent to platforms like Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex.