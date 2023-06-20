Maximum Effort Channel Expands Distribution

NEW YORK—The Maximum Effort streaming channel has launched on a wide variety of platforms with carriage on Fubo, Amazon Freevee, LG Channels on LG Smart TVs, Plex, Sling Freestream, VIDAA, VIZIO WatchFree+ and Xumo Play.

The FAST channel is part of a large content partnership between FuboTV and Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort.

“Our goal for the Maximum Effort Channel is to bring Ryan’s vision of joyful entertainment to consumers on their favorite streaming platforms,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, Fubo. “Additionally, launching the channel through this broad distribution network, on and off the Fubo platform, will expand reach and results for advertisers.”

“We’re thrilled to expand our robust lineup of sports and entertainment on Sling Freestream with the debut of Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Channel,” said Ajinkya Joglekar, senior vice president of marketing, Sling TV. “We are excited to see the compelling programming Ryan Reynolds’ team creates and we know that it will be a great addition to Sling Freestream’s 400 channels of movies, TV shows, live sports and news. SLING stands apart in offering consumers the flexibility to choose the service that fits their needs, giving users control to watch live premium TV, free content and standalone streaming services, all in one app.”

In addition to the Maximum Effort Channel, Sling Freestream will also add distribution of Fubo Sports, the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring sports stories on and off the field.