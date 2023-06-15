Fubo to Launch Maximum Effort Channel on June 20

NEW YORK—Fubo has announced that it will launch the Maximum Effort Channel on June 20 and that the channel’s first original program will be Bedtime Stories with Ryan.

The linear channel is part of a multi-year partnership with Fubo and Maximum Effort that includes an exclusive first-look for unscripted TV series as well as a blind scripted deal. Maximum Effort, a production company co-founded by Ryan Reynolds and George Dewey in 2018, has creative control over the channel's content. Since launching, Reynolds’ banner produced such content as the Deadpool movies, “Free Guy”, “The Adam Project” and the unscripted show “Welcome to Wrexham”.

“We’re so happy to create a program with the express goal of putting people to sleep. This show has actually been a dream of mine for a while,” said Maximum Effort co-founder Ryan Reynolds. “Story time is a nighttime staple in our home and is a daily reminder of the power of storytelling. We’re extremely grateful to our always amazing partners at Autodesk for helping bring this show to life with their design and make platform.”

Autodesk, a leader in design and make software, has signed on as the show’s official Imagination Sponsor. Bedtime Stories with Ryan will be designed and made using Autodesk’s platform, which helps creatives, moviemakers, architects, engineers, students and others make and design things.

“Autodesk software, used by moviemakers, engineers, and architects to design and make the world around us, also helps the next generation bring their powerful imaginations to life. That’s why we’re thrilled to be the official sponsor of Bedtime Stories with Ryan – a series which inspires these same imaginations,” said Dara Treseder, chief marketing officer at Autodesk. “As part of this work, we are proud to offer students and educators free educational access to our software, helping bright young minds transform their most creative dreams into reality, and one day, literally build a better world.”