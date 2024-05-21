Max Starts European Rollout

NEW YORK—Warner Bros. Discovery has begun the previously announced rollout of its streaming service Max in Europe, with the launch in 20 countries across the Nordics, Iberia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

The May 21 launch countries include Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

In terms of additional territories, the company reported that on the 11th June, Max will be available in France, Poland and Monaco. The enhanced HBO Max will launch in the Netherlands on the same day, and from 1st July in Belgium. By July, Max will be available in 25 countries in Europe and 65 countries and territories worldwide.

Max arrives in key Southeast Asia countries later this year. It had previously been launched internationally in Latin America, and the Caribbean.

“Today is a significant milestone in the globalization of Max,” said JB Perrette, CEO and president of Global Streaming & Games at Warner Bros. Discovery. “We have a rich and storied history of delivering popular content for viewers across Europe from iconic brands like HBO, Discovery, Warner Bros., DC, Eurosport, TLC. It’s these powerful programming engines that set us apart for viewers who can rely on us for the very best content, whatever their mood, whatever the occasion. With launches in over half the global markets still ahead of us, this is just the beginning of the next chapter for this great storytelling company.”