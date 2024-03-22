Warner Bros. Discovery to Launch Max in Europe Beginning May 21

NEW YORK—Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that its streaming service Max, will see its first European launches beginning May 21.

On May 21, Max will become available across the Nordics, Iberia, and Central and Eastern Europe. Launches will follow closely after in Poland, the Netherlands, France, and Belgium.

France and Belgium are the first new countries where WBD has launched its streaming service in over two years.

These launches mean Max will be available in 25 countries in Europe and 65 countries and territories worldwide after launching in the U.S. in May 2023, and launching in Latin America and the Caribbean earlier this year, the company said.

“Max is the streaming home of Warner Bros. Discovery and builds on our long heritage in Europe, bringing together an incredible breadth and depth of culture-defining entertainment from our services and networks, all in one place,” said JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery. “The unrivaled content we’ve got on Max from ‘House of the Dragon’ to Olympic Games Paris 2024 and beyond means whatever your mood or the occasion, Max has something great for everyone, every time.”

WBD also reported that the launch of Max in Europe will be marked by the return of the highly anticipated HBO Original “House of the Dragon,” which premiers on Max in Europe on June 17.

In terms of content, the company said that Max will offer more than double the amount of content currently available on HBO Max.

This summer, Max will also be the only place to stream every live moment of Olympic Games Paris 2024 in the 25 European countries where Max will be available. Paris 2024 will be included in all subscription plans, ensuring all customers will gain complete access to the biggest sporting event in the world.

A Sports Add-On for Max will offer subscribers extensive coverage of major international and European sports including every tennis Grand Slam – Australian Open, Roland-Garros, The Championships, Wimbledon and the US Open, cycling’s three Grand Tours – Giro d’Italia, La Vuelta a España, and the Tour de France in addition to the Tour de France Femmes, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and every major winter sports World Championship and World Cup events. Rights vary between countries.

A selection of flagship live linear networks will also be available on Max in some countries in select plans including CNN International in France and Poland, TVN in Poland, TV Norge in Norway, Kanal 5 in Sweden and Eurosport in all countries.

Max will offer a choice of different plans, plus a Sports Add-On which may be added to any base plan. Full details about pricing will be announced in the coming weeks and will vary country by country.

Basic with Ads plan will be available first in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Romania, Poland, France and Belgium before expanding to others.

WBD said that existing HBO Max subscribers will be able to discover the new experience on Max while keeping their current profiles, and viewing history.