Max Adds DAZN’s Sports Offering in Spain

MADRID—Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service Max has reached a new agreement with DAZN that will give Max customers in Spain access to the premium sports streamer’s content as an add-on subscription. The catalog of premium sporting events from DAZN’s Pro plan includes La Liga, Formula 1 and Moto GP.

For 44.99 euros per month ($48.72), the Max DAZN Plan includes all of Eurosport’s programming, including the French Open and Australian Open tennis Grand Slams, the three cycling Grand Tours, UFC, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and content from the Paris Summer Olympics—as well as the content included in DAZN’s Pro Plan, which includes all of the streaming platform service's soccer and motorsport content.

Audiences will also be able to follow live on the Max DAZN Plan five soccer matches from every round of La Liga (in 35 of 38 rounds), as well as the English Premier League and the entire UEFA Women's Champions League and Spanish first-division women’s soccer league Liga F, as well as motorsports events such as Formula 1 and Moto GP World Championships.

The new agreement will also allow viewers on Oct. 26 to follow El Clásico, the annual La Liga fixture between Barcelona and Real Madrid, and the return of Ilia Topuria to UFC.