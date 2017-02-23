Masstech Announces Promotions for Mueller and French

TORONTO—Workflow and media asset management provider Masstech recently promoted two of its own to new management positions. Savva Mueller will now serve as the vice president of product management and marketing, and Joseph French has been named the director of North American sales.

Joseph French and Savva Mueller

Mueller came to Masstech in 2012 from Avid; he also previously worked at Tektronix and two Wisconsin television stations. In his new role, Mueller will develop and oversee Masstech’s product roadmap and out-facing marketing communications strategy.

French has been with Masstech for seven years, previously managing all U.S. call-letter station accounts for the company. French will now manage the sales team that reps broadcasters and media organizations across the U.S. and Canada.