Marketron Delivers REV Campaign Analysis Tool

HAILEY, Idaho—Marketron today said it has made available the new REV Campaign Analysis feature for the Marketron REV sales growth platform for TV and radio sales professionals.

Broadcasters can use REV Campaign Analysis to show agencies and local direct advertisers the delivery of linear campaigns. The post-campaign analysis occurs on the same platform used to propose and order campaigns. The feature is automatically available at no extra cost to all REV platform subscribers and is ready for use by broadcasters across North America.

With the feature, TV and radio broadcasters can analyze promise versus performance of linear campaigns. Sales teams can easily check a campaign's current impressions compared to contracted impressions to see how the campaign is tracking in near-real time, which provides an opportunity to adjust as needed to avoid makegoods, the company said.

REV is integrated with broadcast ratings providers Nielsen and Numeris, so stations can report to advertisers whether the campaign connected with the intended target audience, it said.

Adding the capability to the REV platform brings the entire linear campaign process to one place, eliminating the need for sales teams to bounce between different technology platforms to do their jobs. Sales teams using REV save time and improve efficiencies as they build proposals, submit orders, access real-time inventory data, manage customers and now perform post analysis in the same system with a single login, the company said.

"Our vision for REV was to allow broadcast sales teams to propose, order and measure linear radio and TV buys using the same tool," said Marketron senior director of REV product management David London "With the ability to conduct post-campaign analysis and report on impressions and GRPs against the target audience, the Campaign Analysis feature closes the loop on the sales process."