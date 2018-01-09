Marco Lopez Takes Over as ChyronHego CEO

MELVILLE, N.Y.—It didn’t take long for Marco Lopez to find his next stop. After Grass Valley announced his departure as its president last week, Lopez has officially been announced as the new CEO for ChyronHego, effective Jan. 8.

Marco Lopez

Lopez takes over for ChyronHego’s former president and CEO, Johan Apel, who will continue to serve as executive chairman of the board and will focus on sports solutions, per ChyronHego’s announcement.

“With this change in our executive team, Marco will apply his deep experience and powerful leadership skills to grow our business amongst broadcast customers, while I will work with the team to continue expanding our worldwide presence in sports,” said Apel.

Lopez had been president at Grass Valley since 2012, and previously served as a vice president at Miranda Technologies through its acquisition by Belden Inc. He also spent time at Matrox, holding senior director of sales and marketing, and director of products during his 11-year tenure.