Timothy Shoulders in as New Grass Valley President

MONTREAL—It’s a new year and now there is a new leader at the head of Grass Valley, as the company has announced that Timothy Shoulders has been appointed president of the company effective as of Jan. 1. Shoulders is replacing Marco Lopez, who Grass Valley said is leaving “to pursue other opportunities” in its official press release.

Timothy Shoulders

Shoulders has been at Belden, Grass Valley’s parent company, since 2011. Prior to this new role, he was vice president and general manager of Belden’s global Industrial Cable business. He has also served as leader of Belden’s global Broadcast Cables business, as well as spent time in the company’s Enterprise Connectivity platform.

“Tim’s ability to successfully drive the Belden Broadcast and AV business as well as the Industrial Cable business over recent years makes him the right person to lead Grass Valley as we look ahead to an exciting time of growth and continued transition in the industry,” said Roel Vestjens, president, Industrial Solutions & Broadcast IT for Belden. “He has a unique ability to influence internal processes that enhance the customer experience by reducing or eliminating barriers to effective communication. An open and collaborative relationship with our customers is critical as we navigate business and technology changes in the market together.”

Shoulders will be based in Grass Valley’s headquarters in Montreal and will report directly to Vestjens.