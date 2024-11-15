Amazon Passes 250 Million Fire TV Devices Sold, Expands Lineup

Amazon said it has sold more than 250 million Fire TV devices globally since the platform’s launch in 2014 and has added new devices to its lineup. They include the new Omni Mini-LED Series smart TV, which Amazon bills as its most powerful immersive smart TV.

“We’ve been working to make TVs even smarter for years, and in 2021, we created the Fire TV Omni Series—the first-ever Amazon-built TV designed to mix Fire TV’s content-rich entertainment experience with truly smart features that would take the TV to the next level,” Daniel Rausch, vice president of Alexa and Fire TV, said in a blog post.

Since then “customers have made smart TVs into Fire TV’s fastest-growing business,” Rausch wrote. To build on that momentum, “we’re excited to introduce Fire TV’s most cinematic and best-sounding living room lineups ever: the brand-new Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series and Fire TV Soundbar Plus Series, and a redesigned Fire TV 4-Series.”

The Omni Mini-LED Series features a cinematic QLED Mini-LED display and delivers up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness and up to 1,344 dimming zones—plus support for Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive—bringing out every detail with more vibrant colors, deeper blacks, and richer contrast, Amazon said. The lineup features built-in far-field technology to discover shows and movies, manage playback and control the Fire TV Ambient Experience hands-free using Alexa voice control. Available in a wide array of display sizes, the set introduces a number of new features into the Fire TV lineup, including:

Intelligent picture technology, which combines artificial intelligence with the lineup’s new advanced light and color sensor to enhance picture quality by automatically identifying, analyzing, and optimizing scenes in real time, fine-tuning picture details like landscapes, buildings, sports, and more. The TV’s light and color sensor simultaneously detects the room’s lighting conditions, adjusting brightness and color temperature for optimal viewing—day or night.

Prime Video’s new feature uses generative AI to recap what you’re watching, with X-Ray Recaps.

Ambient Experience’s new immersive art. The lineup comes with a customer-favorite feature, the Fire TV Ambient Experience, which replaces blank TV screens with helpful information and beautiful artwork when not streaming. The TV’s brand-new high-fidelity radar sensor powers an upcoming delightful new feature within the Ambient Experience which transforms motion into art. When Ambient Experience is active, customers can see colorful scenes come to life—like fluttering butterflies, swimming koi fish, and colorful tiles—that dynamically respond to movement in front of the TV.

Interactive artwork joins AI Art and a growing collection of more than 2,000 free, gallery-quality images available within the Ambient Experience. Customers are responding to Ambient Experience’s immersive innovations, generating millions of unique images since AI Art’s launch. And, later this month, we’re adding 100 new pieces of artwork including new motion art as well as landscape, underwater, and NASA space photography.

Fire TV’s most cinematic smart TV audio experience yet. The lineup introduces support for Dolby Atmos audio—plus two powerful speakers and up to two built-in subwoofers—to deliver deep bass, clarity, and dynamic range for an immersive audio experience.

Premium gaming features. The first Amazon-built TV with an AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification, this lineup delivers a truly premium gaming experience. Combining Variable Refresh Rate, Auto Low Latency Mode, and a new, lightning-fast 144Hz refresh rate in Gaming Mode, Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series eliminates visual artifacts and input lag, providing gamers with the competitive edge they need—whether they're immersed in fast-paced action, open-world adventures, or anything in between.

Future-proof connectivity support for Wi-FI 6E. The lineup introduces support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, enabling customers with Wi-Fi 6E routers to future-proof their wireless connectivity and enjoy blazing fast, ultra-smooth, and low-latency streaming.

In addition, the new Omni Mini-LED series will also expand Fire TV’s industry-leading support for the Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) protocol with Dual Audio. Coming soon, the new accessibility feature enables customers with ASHA-enabled hearing aids to get high-quality audio delivered directly to their hearing aids while others simultaneously listen through the TV’s speakers. Dual Audio builds on our work with global leaders in hearing aid technology, Starkey and Cochlear, to offer more Fire TV customers seamless audio integration with their assistive devices.

More information on other new devices are available here.