Magewell To Showcase New Pro Convert Audio DX At NAB Show

NANJING, China—Magewell has launched the Pro Convert Audio DX multi-format IP audio encoder, decoder and capture device and will feature it at the 2023 NAB Show (opens in new tab), April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

The device, the company’s first to offer integrated support for Audinate Dante audio networking, enables users to convert audio between Dante, NDI and SRT transport technologies while also bridging analog audio, software and IP networks, the company said.

Pro Convert Audio DX can send and receive up to eight channels of audio in unicast or multicast Dante flows (audio streams). In addition to Dante, the device also supports uncompressed audio using the NDI media-over-IP technology or compressed AAC audio using the low-latency SRT protocol, it said.

With the ability to convert between Dante, NDI and SRT, the new device enables mixed-technology local and remote production workflows that combine best-of-breed products supporting different standards and formats. The Pro Convert Audio DX also can serve as a gateway to the IP domain for analog audio, encoding signals into Dante, NDI or SRT streams. Similarly, it can decode IP audio streams for analog output, it said.

Pro Convert Audio DX also can serve as an audio capture device when connected via USB to a laptop or desktop computer. UAC (USB Audio Class) compatibility provides plug-and-play ease of use and immediate compatibility with popular video conferencing, streaming, and production software, the company said.

See Magewell in NAB Show booth C5031.