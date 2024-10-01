Magewell Expands USB Capture Product Family at NAB Show New York

Magewell has expanded its USB Capture product line with a new model that captures video sources up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second—the USB Capture HDMI 4K Pro.

The new model will be demonstrated at the 2024 NAB Show New York, taking place Oct. 9–10 at the Javits Center in New York City.

Magewell’s compact USB Capture devices enable computers including laptops to capture high-quality AV signals through a USB interface, with no additional power source required. The new USB Capture HDMI 4K Pro offers what the existing USB Capture HDMI 4K Plus model does, while leveraging 20 Gbps USB transfer performance on compatible host systems to enable the capture of 4K video at higher frame rates and color precision.

When used with a host computer that has a 20 Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface, the USB Capture HDMI 4K Pro can capture HDMI inputs up to 4096x2160 (including 3840x2160 Ultra HD) at 60fps with 4:4:4 chroma fidelity. The device is also compatible with USB 3.2, USB 3.1 and USB 3.0 interfaces for capturing lower video signals (such as 1080p60 or 4K at 30fps 4:2:0 over 5 Gbps USB, or 4K at 60fps 4:2:0 with 10 Gbps USB), with the capture capabilities dependent on the host USB connectivity and operating system.

The USB Capture HDMI 4K Pro features driver-free setup and automatic input signal format detection for true plug-and-play operation, with support for Windows, Mac, Linux and Chrome operating systems. In addition to software compatibility through the UVC specification, an SDK is available for third-party developers to leverage the device’s features—such as the ability to capture 10-bit High Dynamic Range (HDR) signals—in their software.

The USB Capture HDMI 4K Pro supports embedded HDMI audio, plus an analog audio input and stereo headphone output. HDMI loop-through connectivity simultaneously sends the source signal to a monitor or projector without needing a splitter. Built-in FPGA-based video processing provides deinterlacing, up/down conversion and image controls while maximizing host system CPU availability for third-party software.

For users who wish to manually fine-tune the operation of the USB Capture HDMI 4K Pro, Magewell’s free USB Capture Utility software lets them configure capture parameters, upgrade the device’s firmware, view detailed status information and more. The newest version of the utility, which also supports earlier models in the USB Capture family, adds the ability to turn the device’s audio capabilities on or off—helpful when using it alongside other USB audio hardware—and to customize the name the device appears as in third-party software.

Magewell will be located on show floor in booth 753.