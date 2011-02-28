Lyon Video Implements Dual-Fader from Calrec



Calrec Audio has announced their implementation of dual-faders into an Apollo audio console operated by Lyon Video. The install is reportedly the first of its kind in North America.



The console is part of Lyon-11, a member of Lyon Video’s mobile production fleet.



Lyon Video Account Manager Chad Snyder gave his thoughts on the install. "Currently, our Lyon-11 is carrying more faders than any other production truck in North America. It's partly a numbers game -- more faders are more impressive to our clients. But it's not just numbers. For the viewer at home, the Apollo's increased power amounts to increased accuracy in its ability to convey the reality of the event.”



The Apollo console runs Bluefin2 technology, providing 1,020 channel processing paths, 128 program busses, 96 IFB/track outputs and 48 auxiliary outputs.



Lyon Video is a full-service video and film production company based in Columbus, Ohio. Their client list includes ESPN, FOX Sports, ABC and the SPEED Channel. The first contract following the dual-fader installation was NBA’s All Star Jam Session events from the Los Angeles Convention Center.



