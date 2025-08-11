FCC Commissioner Trusty Names New Senior Legal Advisor

WASHINGTON—Federal Communications Commissioner Olivia Trusty has announced staff changes that include Marcus Maher joining the Office of Commissioner Trusty as her senior Legal Advisor. In the new role, he will lead on wireline, enforcement, media, and consumer issues.

Maher joins the office from the Office of General Counsel’s Administrative Law Division, where he served as Assistant General Counsel focused on an array of legal issues, including infrastructure deployment, universal service, and the Delete, Delete, Delete proceeding.

Before that, he served in various capacities in the Wireline Competition Bureau Front Office, the Pricing Policy Division, and the Competition Policy Division. He began his legal career in private practice at Wiley Rein. Marcus received his Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School and his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa.

In addition, Trusty announced that William Holloway has agreed to serve in a permanent role as Legal Advisor, and will continue to lead on wireless, space, international, engineering and technology, and public safety issues.

Trusty also reported that Fatimah Brown is joining as Staff Assistant. She most recently served as administrative assistant in the Space Bureau. Fatimah holds a bachelor’s degree from Bowie State University.

In making the announcements, Trusty also thanked departing Acting Legal Advisor Jessica Kinsey for her service.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to Jessica Kinsey for stepping in as Acting Legal Advisor on wireline, enforcement, media, and consumer issues during a critical period of my transition into the agency. She brought expertise, professionalism, and an unwavering work ethic to the role, and I’ve been grateful for her service to the Commission and to my office. As Jessica moves on to her next chapter, I wish her the very best and thank her for her contributions.”