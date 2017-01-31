Lopez Fills Vacancy on SBE Board

INDIANAPOLIS—Society of Broadcast Engineers President Jerry Massey has appointed Vinny Lopez to fill the open position on the organization’s board of directors. He was confirmed by the executive committee Jan. 28 and his term will end in fall 2018.

Lopez is chief engineer at Sinclair Broadcast Group��s WSTM(TV), WTVH(TV) and WSTQ(LP) in Syracuse, N.Y. He is a member of SBE Chapter 22 Central New York, which he has led in the past as chapter chair and vice chair; he is currently chapter secretary.

This is not Lopez’s first term serving the national board: He is a past president, vice president and secretary of the SBE, and served his first term as a director in 2001. In 2005, he was named an SBE fellow.

“Vinny has an established track record with the SBE, and I’m glad to have him return to service on the board of directors. His SBE and industry experience are a valuable asset,” Massey said.

This seat was vacated by Wayne Pecena, who became SBE secretary in December.

This story first appeared on TVT's sister publication Radio Magazine.