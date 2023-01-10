Lonnie Juli Joins Angry Badgers Productions

BROOKLYN, N.Y.—Lighting designer and director of photography Lonnie Juli has joined Angry Badgers Productions (ABP) as chief creative officer, the company said this week.

Juli has 40 years of experience in network television production, including work with CBS Network and NBC. He brings a penchant for high standards and a focus on cutting-edge technology and streamlined operations to ABP, qualities that will prove invaluable to the company’s clients by streamlining workflows and controlling costs, it said.

During his career, Juli has amassed a broad resume, ranging from stints with small market affiliates to network TV production for CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and others. He has designed for news, sports, daytime TV, lifestyle shows, talk shows and several presidential debates, it said.

Recognized in several Emmy award-winning broadcasts, Juli has recently been honored with three Broadcast Production Awards for CBS Mornings in 2021, CBS News Election Coverage in 2020 and CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell and Face the Nation in 2019.

Juli also has experience in scenic design and technical systems design.

“We are excited to make this announcement,” said ABP executive vice president Kathryn Mosher-Boule. “Our motto is ‘Fearless Designs, Exceptional Results’ and Lonnie Juli truly lives that in his professional life and in his tenacious approach to every project. This is a real advantage for our clients and their success.”

