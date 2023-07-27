Locality Hires Former Peacock Exec Mike Mayer as New Chief Product Officer

Locality, a provider of local TV advertising strategies, has hired former Peacock executive Michael Mayer as its Chief Product Officer. Mayer brings 25+ years experience in streaming, broadcast, and cable and will report to Keith Kazerman, President of Streaming and Ann Hailer, President of Broadcast at Locality.

Mayer joins Locality following his involvement as a founding member of the leadership team at Peacock, where he helped form the team and launch the product, steering NBCU into streaming. Prior to this role, Mayer spent seven years within NBCU Ad Sales, building the Ad Sales Platform which unified media selling across broadcast and digital platforms.

“Here at Locality, we are dedicated to increasing collaboration across broadcast and streaming” said Kazerman. “Mike’s expertise in building teams, streamlining processes, and delivering innovative solutions will help deliver transformative results, meet our customers' evolving needs, and ultimately drive more dollars to local video. His strong relationships with leading industry partners, and systems experience to know where to build and where to buy will be key in Locality’s continued growth.”

"We believe in empowering our team with the best talent, and Michael Mayer's addition reinforces this commitment. With his vast experience in building ad platforms and transforming organizations, we look forward to his leadership in shaping a game-changing go-to-market strategy for local television. We are actively investing in product and technology to build a converged future, and Michael's appointment aligns with this mission,” said Hailer.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Locality team to lead on product strategy, innovation, and development,” said Mayer. “I believe in Locality’s goal of creating seamless processes between broadcast and streaming and look forward to working with the team to develop simplified solutions to drive growth.”