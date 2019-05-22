Lindsay Bierman Named CEO of UNC-TV

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.—UNC-TV Public Media North Carolina has a new CEO, as the University of North Carolina Board of Governors have appointed Lindsay Bierman to that position. Bierman, who currently is the UNC School of the Arts chancellor, will step into his new position on Aug. 12; he will step down as chancellor on July 31.

(Image credit: UNCSA)

Brian Sickora, who Bierman will be replacing, was the executive director and general manager of UNC-TV from July 1, 2016, to Oct. 26, 2018. In the time between Sickora’s departure and Bierman assuming the CEO role, the station has been run by Steven D. Hammel and Kevin FitzGerald in interim capacities.

Bierman worked for 17 years with Time Inc., where he worked with creatives on cross-platform audience, content and franchise development for multiple mainstream brands; this included time as the editor-in-chief of Southern Living magazine from 2010-2014. He became the eighth UNC School of Arts chancellor in 2014.

“I’m excited to fully leverage my creative leadership, business acumen and fundraising track record at UNC-TV, and I’m inspired by the power and potential of public media to positively impact the life of every North Carolinian,” said Bierman.