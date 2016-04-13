Leyard LED Video Walls to Support NBC Olympics Production

BUFFALO GROVE, ILL.—Digital display, video wall and visualization product provider Leyard has been tapped by NBC Olympics to provide LED video walls for its production during the 2016 Summer Olympics. The company will supply three of its TVH series LED video walls for the NBC Olympics set in the International Broadcast Center in Rio, and one for the network’s outdoor set.

The video walls will include a 13x13-foot wall comprised of 169 displays, as well as an 8x7-foot wall made up of 56 displays; both feature 1.9mm pixel pitch for ultra-high resolution graphics and video playback. The NBC sets will also feature a 9x12-foot 2.5mm pixel pitch in-floor display made up of 108 displays.

The 2016 Summer Olympics will take place in Rio de Janeiro from Aug. 5-21. NBC Olympics is a division of NBC Sports Group.