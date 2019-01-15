Leo MacCourtney To Serve As TVB Board Chairman

NEW YORK—Leo MacCourtney, president of Katz Television Group, has been elected to serve a two-year term (2019-2020) as chairman of the Television Bureau of Advertising.

MacCourtney has been a board member of TVB since 2005 and most recently served as its treasurer, TVB said. He takes over from Perry Sook, founder, chairman and president of Nexstar Media Group, who completed his two-year term at the end of last year.

“I am grateful to follow Perry Sook’s leadership in the role of TVB Chairman as we continue our work on initiatives to support the future growth and innovation of the local broadcast TV industry and our over 800 member stations,” said MacCourtney.

“As the broadcast TV industry continues to evolve across all screens and devices, so has TVB’s mission to increase collaboration between media agencies, advertising sales resps and broadcasters to support our shared goals for sustainable local TV growth,” he said.

MacCourtney has more than 37 years of professional experience in the broadcasting industry. From 1998 to 2007, he served as president of Blair Television. MacCourtney joined Katz Television, a television representation company, in 2007 as VP of Business Development. He became president of the Eagle Television Sales division in 2008. He was named Katz Television Group in March 2012.

Besides TVB Board membership, MacCourtney is a board member of the International Radio & Television Society Foundation, the Broadcasters Foundation of America, the Emma Brown Foundation and the Washington Media Scholars Foundation.

“As a TVB Board member and a leading executive at the nation’s top TV rep company, he has been a strong advocate for the power of local broadcast TV’s premium, cross-platform local advertising opportunities,” said Steve Lanzano, TVB president and CEO.

“importantly, Leo’s experience collaborating with both broadcast leaders and media agency executives will serve TVB well as we continue our work to advance local TV, which enhancing our members’ local revenue opportunities and advertiser relationships.”