Lawo Names U.S. Senior Sales Manager

RASTATT, GERMANY—Lawo has hired Mike Franklin as senior sales manager for the United States. Previously, Franklin was senior sales sanager for Studer in America and also worked for Euphonix.

This news follows the announcement of a new support and logistics hub in Elmsford, N.Y., and Hans Juergens and David Antoine joining Lawo as pre- and post-sales technical support.

Lawo designs and manufactures network, control, audio and video technology for broadcast and post production, as well as live performance and theatrical applications.