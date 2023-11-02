Lawo Appoints Claus Gärtner CFO to Succeed Claudia Nowak

Lawo’s Management Team (from left to right): Andreas Hilmer (CMO), Jamie Dunn (CCO), Claus Gärtner (CFO and ‘Vorstand’), Claudia Nowak (CFO and ‘Vorstand’), Phil Myers (CTO), Ulrich Schnabl (COO) and Christian Lukic (CSCO).

RASTATT, Germany—Lawo, the German-based pioneer of IP video, audio, control and monitoring solutions, announced the expansion of its Executive Management Board. Effective Nov. 1st, Claus Gärtner joins Claudia Nowak (CFO and “Vorstand”), Jamie Dunn (CCO), Andreas Hilmer (CMO), Christian Lukic (CSCO), Phil Myers (CTO) and Ulrich Schnabl (COO).

“I have a strong passion for high-tech and high-quality products, and I enjoy working for family-owned companies because they allow for sustainable long-term strategies and fast decision-making. Joining Lawo as ‘Vorstand’ and CFO and being part of the company's exciting journey in transforming media infrastructure technology was an opportunity I couldn't pass up,” says Claus Gärtner.

Claus Gärtner's international career has seen him excel at Rheinmetall, Smiths-Heimann and Heidelberg Engineering Group, where he held key executive positions and contributed significantly to the growth and success of each company. Claus holds a master’s degree in economics.

“I am delighted to welcome Claus,” said Claudia Nowak. “I will be retiring next September after more than 35 years with the company. In Claus we have found a great fit for the company and the management team, and I’m looking forward to working with him over the next eleven months in our joint role as Chief Financial Officer and ‘Vorstand’ to prepare for a smooth transition of my responsibilities.”

Nowak will join the company’s Supervisory Board after she retires next fall.