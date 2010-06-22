LATV Scores Affiliates in Florida and Rhode Island

LOS ANGELES: LATV Networks today announced a distribution deal with Four Points Media Group for digital subchannels in Florida and Rhode Island. LATV, a bilingual Hispanic TV network, said it will be added to WTVX-TV in West Palm Beach, Fla.; and WLWC-TV in Providence, R.I.. Both stations’ main affiliation is The CW.



West Palm has an estimated 97,000 Hispanic households while Providence has an estimated 44,000. The addition of the two brings LATV’s reach to 76 percent of U.S. Hispanic households in 36 markets, and to 46 million total U.S. TV households. The network is going for a goal of having 53 million homes by the end of the 2010. LATV launched nationwide in 2007 after having been on the air in Los Angeles since 2001.



“For the last three years, LATV has been the leading alternative Hispanic network to the traditional Spanish-language broadcasters,” said David Morales, LATV vice president of distribution and sales. “Four Points had many other emerging network options available to them and they chose LATV, validating our continuing rise in the new TV landscape.”



LATV’s programming primarily targets U.S.-born Latinos. Content includes original productions and licensed fare.