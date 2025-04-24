Latinx Viewers Are Both Avid Streamers And More Likely to Be Pay TV Subscribers

New data from Horowitz Research once again shows how important Latinx consumers are for the TV, streaming and video industry with survey findings that they are more likely to use fast channels and have higher subscription rates for pay TV services and SVOD streaming services.

As a time of rapid change in the TV business, with streaming on the rise and pay TV declining, the new "State of Media, Entertainment, and Tech 2025 Volume I: Subscriptions FOCUS Latinx” report found that 47% of Latinx or Hispanic consumers still have a video subscription from a MVPD, higher than the 44% rate of the total population.

At the same time, 92% of Latinx homes had SVOD services (higher than the 81% of the total population) and 35% had subscriptions for vMVPDs like YouTube TV (notably higher than the 23% rate of the total population).

Latinx also over-indexed in usage of free streaming services, with 80% using FAST channels compared to 70% for the total population.

These trends translate into a wider mix of services in Latinx homes. About 43% of Latinx homes had both MVPD and streaming services (versus 33% for the total population). Only 3% of Latinx homes had no subscriptions (versus 11% for the total market) and only 4% had simply a MVPD subscription (11% for the total market).

The study also tracked a dramatic shift in how video is accessed in Latinx homes. In 2016, 31% of Latin homes accessed video only via a MVPD subscription versus 4% today. Meanwhile the number of Latinx homes who only had a streaming services rose from 6% in 2016 to 50% in 2025 and the homes with both MVPD and streaming services declined from 58% in 2016 to 43% in 2025.

With data highlighting willingness of Latinx homes to subscribe to video services, making them an important block of customers, the Horowitz data also indicates that TV, streaming and pay TV players also need to meet the language needs of these viewers in their bundling and programming strategies.

The study found that 80% of Latinx viewers watch at least some Spanish-language programming and 61% of these viewers report that at least half of what they watch is in Spanish.

This is obviously most important for Spanish dominant viewers, but bilingual and English-oriented viewers also report watching Spanish-language programming.

About 92% of those who identified as bilingual say they watch at last some Spanish-language programs as do more than half (55%) of those who say they are English dominant. Very notably, younger and older viewers all have have high rates of watching at least some Spanish-language programming.

More information can be found here.