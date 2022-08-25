LatAm SVOD Revenue to Hit $8.5B by 2027

LONDON—New projections for the Latin American SVOD market show that revenues will increase for the region to about $8.54 billion by 2027, up from $5.01 billion in 2021, as subscribers grow to 139 million in 2027, according to a new report from Digital TV Research.

The report notes that Netflix will continue to dominate the SVOD market in Latin America, but that Netflix revenue will peak at $3.73 billion in 2023 and that its revenues will decline, reducing its share of total SVOD revenue from 72% in 2021 to 41% in 2027.

Latin American SVOD revenues in 2027. (Image credit: Digital TV Research)

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research, explained: “Netflix will introduce AVOD-SVOD tiers [one for Brazil and another pan-regional one for the Spanish-speaking countries] in 2024, with SVOD revenues and ARPUs falling slowly as some subscribers convert to cheaper packages.”

Disney+ is likely to introduce similar tiers in 2024. The platform is expected to follow its U.S. example by converting its current subscription tier to AVOD-SVOD and charging more for SVOD-only. This will push up ARPU, the report projected.

Digital TV Research is predicting that Latin America will have 139 million gross SVOD subscriptions by 2027, up from 75 million at the end of 2021.

Seven U.S.-based platforms (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Star+, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and HBO) will account for 90% of the region’s paying SVOD subscriptions by end-2027.