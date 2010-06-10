LaserNet uses Signiant to speed file transfer

South African streaming media service LaserNet has implemented a Signiant-based automated workflow for the country’s free-to-air broadcaster eTV.



The service will be used by eTV’s news operation to transfer general news and World Cup material from the field to the Cape Town and Johannesburg news centers. Similar workflows will be used for other domestic and international broadcasters.



“We are using the Signiant Content Distribution Management software to manage file delivery of news and sports content across LaserNet’s media network for our customers,” said Ivan Bridgens, MD at LaserNet.

“LaserNet’s network is built of 300Mb/s nodes, giving it aggregated 300Mb/s to our backbone. This can be increased as and when we need it. We, in turn, supply anything from a minimum 8Mb/s up and down to 100Mb/s to our clients. We are constantly upgrading, and using Signiant, we can manage the speeds and workflows across our network to any of our servers in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban, the USA and the UK.”



Launched in 1998, eTV is South Africa’s only free-to-air TV channel. The station carries a mix of news, sports and entertainment programming.