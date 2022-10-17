LA Clippers Launch DTC Streaming Service ClipperVision
ClipperVision will bring 70+ games directly to fans for $199 a year starting Oct. 22
LOS ANGELES—The LA Clippers have announced that they will be the first team in the NBA to launch their own direct-to-consumer streaming platform, ClipperVision, which will stream more than 70 games live in-market in its first season.
The service, which will offer six different streams and is priced at $199 a year, will allow subscribers of ClipperVision to watch the games and other content without a pay TV subscription.
The move adds to the ways that viewers can watch the team's games. The NBA team recent agreed to show 11 of its regular season games on Nexstar's broadcast station KTLA-TV and it has renewed its regional sports network deal with Sinclair's Bally Sports SoCal.
The new direct-to-consumer service will use cutting-edge technology to enhance the live game-watching experience with augmented reality and alternate-language commentary options. It will launch with six different stream options, and additional features are in the plans.
“I have wanted to create a product like ClipperVision since the day I came to the Clippers. Years of effort, hard work and development have led up to its launch,” said Clippers chairman and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer. “ClipperVision’s augmented reality and interactivity will let us transform the experience our fans have watching games, and provide them with more platforms to watch the Clippers.”
ClipperVision expands from the Clippers CourtVision Beta, which was introduced in 2018 as the very first live, augmented sports broadcast available and won numerous awards for its innovation.
ClipperVision is powered by the NBA’s new integrated digital platform (opens in new tab), which also runs the new NBA app.
ClipperVision’s six streams will include:
- BallerVision – BallerVision will feature live commentary from some of Clipper Nation’s biggest and most well-known personalities -- Baron Davis, Paul Pierce, Quentin Richardson, and Matt Barnes -- along with guest appearances from Steve Ballmer and celebrity Clippers fans.
- Traditional Clippers Broadcasts – The app will provide access to live game streams from Bally Sports SoCal and KTLA featuring traditional on-air talent and graphics.
- CourtVision powered by AWS – Fan-favorite augmented reality streams are back. The CourtVison stream, similar to ShotIQ Mode in the Clippers CourtVision Beta, will carry over augmented graphics for real-time shot probability, statistics, and more.
- CourtVision Mascot Mode powered by AWS – This stream will feature new and enhanced animations, graphics, and special effects added in real-time with machine learning, an expansion of the similar mode from Clippers CourtVision.
- ClipperVision in Korean – The Korean-language stream on ClipperVision will be the first Korean-language commentary available OTT in the L.A. market, and it will be called live from Korea by commentator Yong-Gum Jeong, former basketball player and Korean Basketball League champion Tae-Sool Kim, and basketball reporters Hyun-Il Cho and Dae-Bum Son.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.