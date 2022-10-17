LA Clippers Launch DTC Streaming Service ClipperVision

LOS ANGELES—The LA Clippers have announced that they will be the first team in the NBA to launch their own direct-to-consumer streaming platform, ClipperVision, which will stream more than 70 games live in-market in its first season.

The service, which will offer six different streams and is priced at $199 a year, will allow subscribers of ClipperVision to watch the games and other content without a pay TV subscription.

The move adds to the ways that viewers can watch the team's games. The NBA team recent agreed to show 11 of its regular season games on Nexstar's broadcast station KTLA-TV and it has renewed its regional sports network deal with Sinclair's Bally Sports SoCal.

The new direct-to-consumer service will use cutting-edge technology to enhance the live game-watching experience with augmented reality and alternate-language commentary options. It will launch with six different stream options, and additional features are in the plans.

“I have wanted to create a product like ClipperVision since the day I came to the Clippers. Years of effort, hard work and development have led up to its launch,” said Clippers chairman and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer. “ClipperVision’s augmented reality and interactivity will let us transform the experience our fans have watching games, and provide them with more platforms to watch the Clippers.”

ClipperVision expands from the Clippers CourtVision Beta, which was introduced in 2018 as the very first live, augmented sports broadcast available and won numerous awards for its innovation.

ClipperVision is powered by the NBA’s new integrated digital platform (opens in new tab), which also runs the new NBA app.

ClipperVision’s six streams will include: