Grass Valley Unveils New Kayenne Control Surface Bundles With K-Frame XP Engine

MONTREAL—Grass Valley today introduced new production switcher bundles for sports, entertainment, news and other applications.

The bundles combine newly redesigned Kayenne modular video production center surfaces with K-Frame XP video processing engines. The new Kayenne control surface modules are reminiscent of what operators have used for more than 10 years but include several enhancements, the company said.

“We’ve listened to our users and by drawing on our Kayenne design heritage and innovated by adding touchscreen areas, additional tactile feel for 8-keyer recall buttons, new Panel Control and Menu Control Units, along with new easily sourced standardized cabling – all of which enables future customer-defined operational enhancements,” said Greg Huttie, vice president of video production switching at the company.

“The added plus of these new bundles is that they come at a reduced price, giving users a more affordable offering with all the same creative power that is expected from a premier Grass Valley switcher, all while making the lives of TDs and EICs easier.”

The Kayenne K-Frame XP bundles are designed for larger productions; however, Grass Valley’s commitment to an “any surface, any engine” philosophy makes it possible to bundle its Korona and Karerra panels with any K-Frame, including the CXP, SXP, V-series or software switcher powered by AMPP, the company said.

The company also announced its K-Frame engines can now be fitted with a JPEG XS board for advanced IP input and output based on user needs, it said.