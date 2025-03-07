BeckTV to Highlight Expertise in Sports and TV Station Integration at 2025 NAB Show

AUSTIN, Texas—At the 2025 NAB Show, broadcast systems integrator BeckTV will highlight its expertise in facility design, engineering, and installation, with a special focus on sports venues and television stations.

During the show from April 6 to 9, Beck TV said it will be exhibiting at Booth SL2305 and will be discussing the latest technologies, industry trends, and best practices in system design and integration.

Billing itself as a one-stop shop for broadcast media projects of just about any budget, the integrator offers comprehensive services that include space planning, design, engineering, procurement, and integration. The company stressed that it takes a brand-agnostic approach to system design, selecting products based on project requirements, not brand. BeckTV also has extensive in-house fabrication capabilities for creating custom metal, composite, and wood solutions.

“Broadcasters around the country are modernizing their facilities to meet demand for higher and higher video resolutions, better sound, and all the other features that today’s audiences and sports fans expect. Whether upgrading infrastructure or building completely new facilities, SMPTE ST 2110 and AES67 are key to that modernization,” said Matt Weiss, vice president of business development at BeckTV. “BeckTV has been instrumental in many of those projects — amassing more and more expertise and innovation along the way. At NAB, broadcast and sports production engineers can find out how to bring that expertise and innovation to their next project.”

BeckTV’s work spans nearly every type of installation, with a portfolio that includes broadcast and network television stations, cable and satellite facilities, network operations centers, sports and mobile trucks, professional and collegiate stadiums, and houses of worship. Projects vary in size and technology — from sports stadiums and large network builds to the smallest call letter stations, and from traditional baseband video systems to advanced SMPTE ST 2110 implementations.

In the past year, BeckTV played a major role in new builds or upgrades of control rooms and OB trucks for several organizations, including Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers; Baylor University in Texas; WETA, the flagship public media station in the nation’s capital; and WVUE-TV in New Orleans.

During the show BeckTV’s engineers will answer questions about the various aspects of modern broadcast integration and building projects. Among the many topics for discussion are balancing capital and operational expenditures, cloud-based workflows, remote production strategies, and the various approaches to building or revamping a facility.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors