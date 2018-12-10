Kevin Scott Joins Signiant In Executive Role

LEXINGTON, MASS.—Signiant has announced the appointment of Kevin Scott to the newly created position of Chief Business Development Officer.

In this role, Scott will lead strategic relationships with partners and customers and support the company’s efforts to extend its cloud-native SaaS platform to satisfy emerging market needs.

Scott comes to Signiant with an extensive leadership track record in media, including roles at DIRECTV and Deluxe. Most recently he served as an advisor to major M&E companies on technology strategy.

“Kevin is the ideal person to engage with media executives…. (H)e understands the industry both at the C-Suite level as well as at the hands-on implementation level,” said Signiant CEO Margaret Craig.

