KAZT Phoenix Selects Comscore for Local TV Measurement Currency

PHOENIX, Ariz.—AZTV7 (KAZT-TV), the only locally owned and operated broadcast station in the Phoenix market, and its family of channels, has inked an agreement with Comscore to use Comscore’s local TV currency as the primary measurement source to sell and post advertising buys.

With Comscore’s database of 340,000+ homes in the Phoenix market, KAZT said the deal will allow it to offer advertisers greater stability in its measurement, granular reporting down to the quarter hour and more accurate data.

“Based on the growing agency demand in the Phoenix market for Comscore’s currency, we decided to partner with Comscore,” said KAZT general manager Rick Soltesz. “This robust data set will allow us to not only highlight the size of our audience but also the quality to advertisers looking to reach Phoenix viewers.”

Comscore joins the KAZT portfolio of other research resources including Marshall Marketing, Scarborough, WideOrbit, Cox Reps Television Analytics and others, the station reported.

“Partnering with Comscore to utilize its local TV currency is an important step for KAZT,” station owner Lynn Londen, CEO of Londen Media added. “We need to keep pace with the fast-changing viewer and it’s clear that Comscore can help us do that through its delivery of next-generation research that has already been adopted by television selling and buying communities in Phoenix and nationally.”