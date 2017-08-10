Joseph Electronics Ups Cleary to President

NILES, ILL.—Joseph Electronicshas promoted John Cleary to president. He takes over the position from owner Yohay Hahamy, who will continue as CEO and to whom Cleary will report.

John Cleary

Cleary started at JE’s sales department in 1982 on a part-time basis while attending the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. After several years, he transitioned to running the operations and strategic-planning side of the business. In 2001, he was named vice president of operations and most recently served as senior vice president.

Joseph Electronics is an authorized stocking distributor for more than 100 broadcast and pro A/V brands and also designs, manufactures, and supplies custom fiber solutions for broadcasters and system integrators.