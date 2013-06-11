John Sailer Joins Internet Broadcasting as VP of Sales and Marketing

ST. PAUL, MINN.—John Sailer is joining Internet Broadcasting Systems, Inc. as its new vice president of sales and marketing. He most recently served as partner and vice president of business development at THELAW.TV.



Sailer has experience in sales management, digital media, marketing and business-to-business solutions sales across the media, advertising, legal, retail and consumer goods industries. At IB, he will be responsible for leading the sales and marketing teams and processes.



Sailer built his career on developing client relationships, marketing solutions, selling complex products and running service-based businesses. He has worked for companies including Motorola, i2 Technologies, GERS Retail and BARD Marketing.



