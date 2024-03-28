Johan de Nysschen Named President and CEO of ARRI Americas

MUNICH—ARRI has announced that Johan de Nysschen has been put in charge of the ARRI Americas team as president and CEO ARRI Americas Inc.

In this position, he oversees the entire region in all the company’s functional areas, including ARRI Rental North America and Illumination Dynamics, the company said.

In the new role, de Nysschen will report directly to Matthias Erb, chairman of the Executive Board at ARRI.

Johan de Nysschen brings extensive experience as an Executive Board Member at several global companies. During his career, he successfully led several transformation processes together with international teams. In his role as a consultant for ARRI over the past several months, de Nysschen has already been able to spearhead the company’s first important transitional steps, ARRI reported.

ARRI also reported that it is happy to retain the talents of Glenn Kennel who supervised the Americas team for many years. Kennel, who reports directly to Johan de Nysschen, now serves as executive vice president sales for ARRI Americas and shall bring his many years of experience to the new role, the company said.

In announcing the personnel changes, Matthias Erb, chairman of the ARRI Executive Board, said that “The Americas has been a key region for ARRI for many decades and its future success and development is vital for ARRI globally. We will continue to systematically expand our business into new market segments such as live entertainment, corporate, and studios which hold major potential across all business units. To take these next steps, we are further developing our global organization including ARRI Americas.”

Johan de Nysschen, new President and CEO ARRI Americas Inc., added that “ARRI is an inspiring company. Its product portfolio has inspired creatives in Hollywood and around the world for decades and ARRI still has so much to offer, not only for motion pictures but also in live entertainment, virtual production, and beyond. I look forward to the challenge of facilitating a new era for ARRI in the Americas.”

ARRI Americas Inc. was the company’s first subsidiary outside of Germany, set up as The ARRIFLEX Corporation of America in 1958. Today, ARRI Americas Inc. oversees a region which includes ARRI and ARRI Rental offices across the United States, Canada, and Brazil. Illumination Dynamics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARRI Rental, manages two locations in the United States: in Los Angeles, California, and Charlotte, North Carolina.