Jünger Appoints Harms for Sales in Asia

BERLIN: Jünger Audio has tapped Oliver Harms to handle technical sales for Asia.



His qualifying experience includes time spent with Native Instruments, GSP-Audiotechnologies and Formac in audio and hardware development. He also speaks and writes fluent Mandarin, an asset when working in the region.



“We have noticed a significant increase in sales to countries in Asia, in particular China, and this appointment reflects the importance we place on further developing our business in this region,” said Peter Poers, managing director of Jünger Audio.



Harms will primarily be based in Berlin, the location of the company’s main office.



