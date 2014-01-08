Jerry Gepner Named CEO of Tekserve

NEW YORK — Tekserve, a New York City-based technology solutions provider and Apple reseller, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jerry Gepner to CEO, effective immediately. In his new role, Gepner will oversee all business operations for Tekserve and will create and implement growth strategies for the company.



With more than 20 years of executive management experience in technology services, Gepner has utilized his deep understanding of technology to lead several companies through periods of superior growth by developing customer-oriented sales and solutions strategies.



Gepner has most recently served as Divisional CEO for the Services Division at the Vitec Group, where he oversaw the operation of the company’s broadcast services and other businesses located in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe. In that role, he crafted and managed transformational strategies, with a focus on technology, services and customer satisfaction. Prior to this, Gepner had served the Vitec Group as its chief technology officer, responsible for driving inter-division collaboration and crafting global technology and market relationships.



“With his strong management and technology services background, Jerry is the ideal fit to expand our key verticals of iOS & Mac deployment and management, content creation workflows, infrastructure solutions and retail,” says David Lerner, a founder of Tekserve. “Jerry is a dynamic leader who can create strategies that translate the needs of customers and deliver the best solutions for their business requirements. We are thrilled to welcome Jerry to the team and look forward to working with him.”



Gepner has also served as president of National Mobile Television, and has held the position of executive vice president for Fox Sports. He was co-founder and chief operating officer of Sportvision, the Silicon Valley company responsible for the ubiquitous First & Ten virtual first-down line. Over the course of his career, Gepner has been the recipient of five Emmy Awards and is a named inventor on 11 U.S. patents in the media technology sector.



“I am proud to take on this new role at such a legendary center of technology as Tekserve,” Gepner said. “Tekserve is ideally positioned at the nexus of technology, business and media. In addition, they have a culture of exceeding customer expectations in all areas, from professional services to retail. They truly are a technology company for the twenty-first century and I am very excited to lead such a talented team.”