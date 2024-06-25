Japan’s NHK Joins IBCAP Anti-Piracy Coalition

DENVER—NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corp.) has joined the International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP).

The coalition is expanding the language content under its protection umbrella to include Japanese and has added a Japanese-speaking analyst to its anti-piracy lab to focus on protecting NHK content. The coalition already protects English, Hindi, Urdu, Arabic, Portuguese and French channels, among others, it said.

“We have been very impressed with the results achieved by IBCAP in controlling piracy for other members, and we are excited to join IBCAP and to bring our channels and VOD under IBCAP’s protection,” said Shigeki Sato, the head of NHK’s copyright and contracts division. “After visiting IBCAP’s state-of-the-art monitoring lab and meeting the legal and management teams, we were quickly convinced that joining this coalition was the right move for us to bolster the protection of NHK content not only in the U.S. but also worldwide.”

More information is available on the IBCAP website .