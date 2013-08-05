iStreamPlanet and QuestMark Partner

LAS VEGAS— iStreamPlanet has secured $8 million in new financing, led by contributions from QuestMark Partners.



The company will use the funding to accelerate the launch and sales of Aventus through its partner ecosystem, and to further develop and deploy the next versions of Aventus as driven by customer and partner feedback and requirements. Aventus is a cloud-based, live video workflow platform designed to address the challenges of streaming live events and live linear channels online to multiple platforms and devices.



One of the advantages of Aventus is its ability to move the live video workflow from hardware-dependent infrastructure to a software- and cloud-based infrastructure, providing scale on-demand, greater flexibility and cost savings.



