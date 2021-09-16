intoPIX Introduces New Range of Compact JPEG XS Encoders, Decoders

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium—Compression solutions developer intoPIX today released new, extra small JPEG XS IP-cores for FPGAs and ASICS that use less memory and fewer logic resources.

The new TICO-XS IP-cores are well-suited for any AV system requiring support for many HD or 4K video streams within the same chip as well as for those looking to implement solutions based on smaller and less expensive FPGAs for HD and 4K, the company said.

They remain fully compliant with the recently published VSF TR07 and TR08 requirements, it said.

"We are really proud of these new cores, saving up to 30% of resources with some configurations. JPEG XS is already a lightweight and low complexity codec, but with this new release, our engineering team has really pushed the limits even further," said Jean-Baptiste Lorent , marketing and sales director at the company. "These cores also contribute to AV devices by consuming less power, while significantly reducing bandwidth and preserving pristine quality."

The release completes the wide range of JPEG XS IP-cores supporting various pixels per clock, the company said.