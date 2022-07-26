Interra Systems To Showcase QC, Monitor System Enhancements at IBC 2022

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Interra Systems will feature its content QC and monitoring solutions covering the gamut of content prep and delivery, including audio/video quality checks, 24/7 monitoring, captions, lip sync and deep-dive analysis, at IBC 2022 , Sept. 9-12, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre, the company said today.

In addition to audio and video monitoring, the company’s solutions meet the industry’s needs when it comes to creation and management of metadata, cloud and hybrid deployments and automation of processing and verification, the company said.

With the dramatic growth in OTT video streaming, service providers are looking for solutions that enable the launch and monitoring of content in an easy, efficient manner, said Anupama Anantharaman, company vice president of product management.

"Linear and OTT consolidation, cloud infrastructure, scalabiliy, and centralized monitoring with customization, and sports media, especially in Europe, are driving our customers toward adopting new technologies and standards. Our new products and software updates address these new requirements and offer significant improvements in terms of content quality and efficiency to help our customers set themselves apart from the competition," he said.

At IBC 2022, the company will highlight:

The ORION content monitoring suite for OTT and linear/IP video, supporting a variety of cloud deployment scenarios for live and VOD content streaming. Enhancements include ad insertion monitoring, Dolby Vision and HDR support, visual trending for QoS and QoE metrics, CPIX-based DRM integration and new audio/video quality checks.

The ORION 2110 probe to simplify IP monitoring of SMPTE ST 2110 with support for redundancy, NMOS integrations and monitoring.

The ORION Central Manager (OCM) for end-to-end visibility of video. Offering a single-screen view of both linear and OTT workflows at the same place or diverse geographic locations, OCM has been enhanced with the addition of smart tools and exportable reports for channel performance and alert trending; scheduled tasks to export reports; the ability to add comments regarding the root causes and resolution of alerts and more.

BATON, QC workflow optimizer platform enhanced with enterprise-level hybrid deployments that include auto-scale, on-premises and cloud, 4K and MPEG enhancements and new audio/video checks for complex content.

I-ML enabled solutions leveraging machine learning applications in compliance and classification to replace time-consuming manual processes.

BATON Captions, an automated solution for all captioning needs.

The BATON WINNOW content classification solution with new enhancements offering greater efficiency when preparing content for different target markets and geographies. New features include language detection of visual text in video, enhanced accuracy for detection of explicit scenes and a more concise display of text on PDF reports.

BATON LipSync offering reports of all lip sync issues.

EGA Media Analyzer (VMA) analysis tool for Next-Gen media workflows with support for compliance, debugging and interoperability of encoded streams. The company has added support for MPEG-2 Transport Stream (TS).

See Interra Systems at IBC 2022 Stand 7.C05.