Insight TV Becomes First 4K-Only SVOD Service on Comcast Xfinity

AMSTERDAM—Insight TV today announced the launch of Insight TV 4K across Comcast’s entertainment platforms, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and the company’s new XClass TV.

Insight TV 4K is the first UHD HDR standalone SVOD service available to Xfinity and XClass TV customers, the streamer said.

"We are proud to be the first branded 4K-only SVOD offering available across Comcast’s entertainment platforms,” said Graeme Stanley, chief commercial officer, Insight TV. “As we continue to expand our reach in the U.S. we are excited to be working the incredible team at Comcast to reach our millennial and Gen-Z target audience."

The service focuses on reaching 18–34-year-old consumers across direct to consumer platforms. The launch on Comcast brings the number of mobile and digital platforms carrying Insight TV UHD around the world to 111, with more on their way, the company said.

Insight TV has partnered many prestigious global brands and broadcasters, including Red Bull Media House, G2 Esports, VICE Media, BT Sport, and others to co-produce series filmed around the world in 4K UHD HDR.